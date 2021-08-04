Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad talk about their 1-2 finish in women’s 400m hurdles

Overnight, Team USA scored a thrilling one-two finish in the women’s 400m hurdles: gold and a new world record for Sydney McLaughlin, and silver with a time that also broke the old record for her teammate Dalilah Muhammad, who join TODAY live in Tokyo. “I knew every time the two of us step on the track it’s going to be fast its just one of those special moments you really can’t plan for,” McLaughlin says. Talking about her battles with COVID-19 and injury, Muhammad says, “I definitely had a lot of setbacks … in hindsight, it made me work even harder than I could have.”Aug. 4, 2021