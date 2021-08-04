Track and field medalists Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, Chris Nilsen join TODAY in Tokyo

Athing Mu, who won gold in the women’s 800m Tuesday night; Raevyn Rogers, who took bronze, and Chris Nilsen, the silver medalist in the men’s pole vault, join TODAY in Tokyo to talk about their medal-winning Olympic debuts. Regarding the fact that a woman in the United States has not won a gold medal in the 800m since 1968, Mu says, “That was one of the goals I had in mind.” Rogers, who medaled on her mother’s birthday, says, “I feel like it couldn’t be any more perfect timing.” Nilsen says of his silver medal, “It’s all I could ask for.”Aug. 4, 2021