Billie Eilish opens up about struggle with body image, extreme dieting at age 12

At 19, Billie Eilish is one of the most famous musicians in the world. While her music is celebrated, Eilish has also had to deal with some people on social media scrutinizing her body.

Last year, the five-time GRAMMY winner was photographed in a tank top on the way to the beach, which is a departure from the singer's trademark baggy clothing. In an interview for the March 2021 issue of Vanity Fair, Eilish said the photo and the attention placed on her body made the people in her inner circle feel concerned.

"I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body," she said. "To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body."

Eilish's said she's now in a better place, but explained how her negative body image affected her life while she was growing up.

“I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship — or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating. I was, like, starving myself," she said. "I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed — when I was 12. It’s just crazy."

Eilish said she never expected her body to be something people on social media would discuss, whether seeing her as a champion for body positivity or critiquing her shape and the way she chooses to dress.

"I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body," she said. "So that’s great.”

Fans can expect more candor soon from the "Bad Guy" singer. Her documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," will stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26. Based on a preview of the film, fans can expect plenty of home videos that introduce Eilish's family and show key moments during her rise to fame, including turning 16 and buying her first car.