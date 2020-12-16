A new documentary shows that Billie Eilish is like most teenagers ... other than the fact that she happens to be one of the most famous artists in the world.

The first released preview for "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," which will stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, is full of home videos that introduce fans to Eilish's family and show key moments during her rise to fame.

At the start of the trailer, the "Bad Guy" singer is sitting on a bed next to a microphone and practicing a silly handshake with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who is also her producer and songwriting partner.

Another scene shows Eilish getting comfortable in bed.

"This is my parents' bed and I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters in my room," she tells the camera before her mom gives her a hug.

Much of the preview focuses on Eilish hitting a major life milestone most teenagers can relate to: getting her driver's license.

After she passed the test, Eilish did a celebratory dance outside the DMV and talked about how excited she was to be able to drive without having a chaperone. There's also footage of Eilish in her driveway with her dream car, a black Dodge Challenger.

"We said, 'We’re getting the car with all the safety bells and whistles,'" her mother tells the camera before Eilish sprays her new car with a garden hose.

The documentary also shows Eilish on tour interacting with her fans.

"Are you guys OK?" she asks the audience. "Hey, you guys need to be OK 'cause ya'll are the reason I'm OK."

While fans will have to wait for more peeks at the documentary, the trailer ends on a cute note, showing a young Billie talking about putting on shows while Finneas sneaks behind her and gives her bunny ears.

Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" was released in 2019 and catapulted her to superstardom. Last year, she swept the major categories at the Grammys and walked away with five trophies.