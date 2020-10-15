Billie Eilish shares message to 'normalize real bodies' after photo of her goes viral

Five-time Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish is seemingly responding to people on social media who are body-shaming her.

After the 18-year-old was photographed by paparazzi wearing a tank top, many people on Twitter used the platform to comment on her body, including one troll who tweeted, “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

A paparazzi pic of the 18-year-old musician went viral this week. Mega Agency

One person responded, "body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly ‼️‼️"

Eilish seemingly responded herself to the viral photos by reposting a video from influencer Chizi Duru about body image. "Y'all gotta start normalizing real bodies," Duru says in the clip, adding, "Not everyone has a wagon behind them. Guts are normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

On Thursday, Duru took to her Instagram story to speak to her video going viral after Eilish reposted. "I know why she reposted ... because literally not everyone looks the same and social media has truly warped what we believe is a normal body," she said. "Like, please leave (Eilish) alone."

This isn't the first time Eilish has spoken out against body-shaming in 2020. At a concert back in March, she took to the stage with a powerful demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing an oversized T-shirt.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said at the concert in Miami, Florida. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."

Known for a style defined by baggy clothes, Eilish has explained in the past that she strays from form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to judge what her body looks like.

However, in her speech on body-shaming, she acknowledged that no matter what she wears, she is subject to others' judgement.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut," Eilish said. "Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it."