Amanda Kloots releases line of T-shirts that benefit COVID-19 research

Following her husband Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus and subsequent death from COVID-19 complications, Amanda Kloots is releasing a series of T-shirts that give back. Half of the proceeds of two designs — "Hooray for Live" and "Hooray for Healthcare Heroes" — will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response fund.

The "Hooray" shirts, designed by Kloots and inspired by a costume in a show that Cordero once starred in, are meant to "celebrate the things that make us happy," Kloots wrote on Instagram.

"We think if the thought of something makes you smile, it deserves a little celebration," Kloots wrote. "HOORAY FOR is the way you can have a little party every day for something that makes you happy!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Kloots said that she and her sister, Anna Kloots, had been working on the shirts since January, even before the pandemic swept the United States. After finding the "perfect vintage white T-shirt," the duo released the first two shirt designs in late June, just weeks before Cordero's death.

"There are a million things we want to celebrate — but we're starting with the most important things right now: life and health heroes!" she wrote then.

In another post from early July, Kloots wrote that "this virus is a real thing and needs to be taken seriously" and that the two sisters would "always do whatever we can to support that."

On July 20, two weeks after Cordero's death, Kloots shared a new design, "Hooray for Faith," with a touching message about how faith, instilled in her by her parents, helps her get through her husband's passing.

"I leaned a lot on my faith these last four months, harder then I ever have in my life," she wrote. "On the darkest of days it was my faith that pulled me through. Faith gives you hope and where there is hope a miracle can happen. I prayed for a miracle several times a day!

"There was one day where I was told Nick wouldn’t make it through the night," she continued. "There was nothing else they could do and no more medicine they could give. I prayed over Nick that night and told God, Thy Will Be Done. I said, I trust that if you need Nick now I don’t understand it but I thank you for his life. If not, then please give us a miracle. Nick didn’t die that day, I got my miracle. Did I get my ultimate miracle? No. Does that change my belief in God, my faith? No."

In another photo, she showed off a mask that read "Hooray for Masks" and revealed that she and her 1-year-old son, Elvis, would be moving back to Los Angeles to live in the home that she and Cordero had purchased before his death. In an earlier post, she said that their initial move to the city had been derailed by Cordero's diagnosis and hospitalization.

"Heading back to Los Angeles today with a brave face," she wrote. "These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together. I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong. I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now. I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."