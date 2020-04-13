Broadway actor, 41, in 'critical condition' amid coronavirus hospitalization

Actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles on Broadway, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and his symptoms are in the more severe range, according to his wife's updates on Instagram.

On April 1, the 41-year-old's wife, Amanda Kloots, first revealed her husband had fallen ill with what they initially believed to be pneumonia, but they suspected it was "misdiagnosed" COVID-19, she wrote.

"He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious," she wrote. "We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing."

She added that she and her 10-month-old son, Elvis, were "feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody."

The fitness trainer later confirmed that Cordero tested positive for the coronavirus after two negative tests, according to Buzzfeed.

On Friday night, she shared that her husband was "fighting for his life" in the caption of an Instagram post of a sweet family photo.

"My whole world has stopped," she wrote. "Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking ... Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy."

In more updates over the weekend, Kloots shared some of the hardest news yet.

"We had really great progress, and then yesterday I got a phone call saying that he had an infection in his lung — a new infection that caused his fever to spike way above normal — which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into irregular pattern," she said in an Instagram Story.

"He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him," she continued. "It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back."

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero pose with their son in August 2019. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Kloots then shared Cordero was successfully put on an ECMO machine, which provides him with prolonged cardiac and respiratory support, but later that night, she was asked for consent to put him on dialysis as well.

As of Kloots' weekend update, her husband was relying on an ECMO machine, ventilator and dialysis.

The medical devices seemed to be "saving his life," she continued, until she received a call that the ECMO machine had stopped blood flow to Cordero's right leg, which required immediate surgery.

"I just got a phone call that he's out of surgery," she said. "He's alive. He is still in very critical condition. He is struggling."

She added, her voice cracking, "Just every minute counts right now. ... Please just keep praying."

Thanks to her Instagram support system, Kloots seems to be keeping her spirits as high as they can be. She shared when she played the Elvis song "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do" for her husband via FaceTime, the nurse said Cordero's blood pressure "got better."

That prompted Kloots to create a coordinated effort on Easter Sunday to have a dance-a-thon to support her husband. On Instagram, she asked participants to blast the Elvis classic "because my husband has a whole lot of livin to do!!!!"

Early Monday, she shared another update, this one positive, thanking those who joined her.

"I was blown away by the love and support across the world!" she posted alongside a video of her dancing while wearing a face mask and holding baby Elvis.

"When I got to FaceTime with (Nick) today it was the first time I’d see him since dropping him off at the ER 12 days ago," she continued. "I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this. I said, 'You got a whole lot of living to do!' Then I remembered this song. The moment lifted my spirits, shifted energies and brought a new hope to this story."