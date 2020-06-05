Nick Cordero's wife says she has been 'told to say goodbye'

Amanda Kloots is not giving up hope.

Kloots, the wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero, says she still has faith that her husband, who has been hospitalized for more than two months with COVID-19, will recover.

“I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle,” the fitness trainer wrote on Instagram this week, sharing a sweet photo of Cordero with their 11-month-old son, Elvis. “Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day,” she added. “Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

Kloots revealed on April 1 that Cordero, a Tony-nominated actor and singer, had been hospitalized with what they first thought was pneumonia, but which turned out to be a severe case of COVID-19.

Cordero, 41, has suffered a number of serious complications over the past two months, including severe lung damage and blood clotting that led to the amputation of his leg. He also spent several weeks in a medically induced coma.

Kloots has been sharing regular updates about her husband’s condition, asking friends and fans for prayers as she and her family weather the emotional rollercoaster of his coronavirus fight.

“So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back,” Kloots said in an emotional video update in late May, after her husband suffered a setback.

Support has been pouring in for Kloots and her family during this difficult time, with many friends and fans joining in a daily virtual song and dance party in support of Cordero’s recovery.

“This army that we have created for Nick is unbelievable, unbelievable,” Kloots said in a recent Instagram story. “It continues to blow me away, and I love you guys, and I thank you so much. And let’s go, Nick.”