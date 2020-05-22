Broadway actor Nick Cordero is doing better, his wife says, after “going a little downhill” on Wednesday in his fight against the coronavirus.

Cordero, 41, woke up last week from a medically-induced coma he had been in since April. Wednesday, his wife, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, posted a tearful update asking for prayers.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment," she said, in tears. "I know this virus is not going to get him down. That's not how his story ends. So, just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

Late Thursday night, Amanda Kloots, posted a positive update on Instagram to say her husband is still "fighting."

“So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back,” she explained. “And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last 24 hours.”

“I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” she added.

Kloots thanked her fans for their prayers and support during this time, as well as the doctors and nurses caring for Cordero at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“It’s been another roller coaster but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer and the power of energy and support,” she said. “Positivity is, I’m sorry, unsurmountable.”

Kloots first shared that Cordero was sick on Instagram on April 1. Since then, she has been posting about his health updates — including his leg amputation and severe lung damage — and asking friends and family to share their thoughts and prayers online. Initially, she asked people to post with the social media hashtag #WakeUpNick, but changed it to #CodeRocky after he came out of the coma last week.

In her emotional video on Thursday night, Kloots added her faith has been her strength during these times.

“We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up and only positive thoughts and words and deeds. And guys, it’s making a difference,” she said. “He’s not done. He’s not done.”