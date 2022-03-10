Megan Fox has once again dared to be different.

On Thursday, the "Transformers" actor posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a multi-patterned, brown-hued outfit that reminded Fox of a vintage-looking couch.

"Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa…swipe," she said in her post, and the second photo is of a well-worn couch with a similar look to her outfit.

The comparison to the patterned couch surfaced a throwback-feel — even though the outfit itself leans more modern — and fans picked up on it.

"Haha good lord, I didn’t expect such nostalgia swiping on your photos 😂🙈 awe I wish I was 8 again 😩" one user commented.

"Who shot grandma’s couch 😍 I love itttt" another one said.

Someone else jokingly wrote, "hopefully that outfit doesn’t smell like Grandma’s sofa! 😬🥴"

Fox's outfit choices tend to be on the edgier side, and her fans encourage her to keep pushing fashion boundaries.

Last month, Fox posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an orange and blue suit and posing against a backdrop that complemented the outfit.

"Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle 🔥💜😈😸," one fan expressed in the comments. Her followers also admired the bag, with one person writing "Cutest purse I've ever seen! 😂🥰👛"

Fox has become known for her daring decisions in fashion and in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The couple infamously drank each other’s blood when they got engaged.

Other unconventional moments from Fox and the rapper include Fox's engagement ring made of magnetic bands of thorns and their hand jewelry that chained them together on the red carpet.

The couple met while filming the crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020, and they got engaged Jan. 2022.