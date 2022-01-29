Megan Fox is serving looks!

On Thursday, the "Night Teeth" actor shared some pictures on Instagram of herself in an all-violet outfit. Her cut-out tank top matched her high-waisted pants and her small handbag perfectly.

Fox completed her look by rocking some orange eyeshadow — that was the same color as her nails — in the corner of her eye. In the caption, she joked that this is how she'd look if she was ever cast on HBO Max's hit show "Euphoria."

"If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High," she wrote.

Fans were loving Megan's look.

"Euphoria and Megan fox >> anything else," one person commented, and another said, "CMON EUPHORIA DOLLLLL." A third added, "Jennifer Check teaching at Euphoria High let’s make that happen."

In the snaps, Fox made sure to show off her new engagement ring that she got from rocker Machine Gun Kelly. Earlier this month, the "drunk face" singer asked Fox to be his wife when he took her back to the same banyan tree that they met 18 months ago.

“'Yes, in this life and every life' 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," he said on Instagram.

In another post, Kelly explained why Fox's ring is so special.

"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he said.

However, there was also a really big reason why Kelly wanted thorns as the band.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet,” he later explained to Vogue. “So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”