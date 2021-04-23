Simone Biles shows off new long bob haircut — see the pics!

On Thursday, Simone Biles shared her new haircut with her fans and followers on Instagram, and we have to say: the new look is all-around fabulous.

"um 💇🏾‍♀️ I did a thing," the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast wrote in the caption. In the pics, the Olympic gold medal winner poses with her new, shorter haircut.

Friends and followers of Biles quickly took to the comments section to gush about how much they love the shorter do.

Fellow gymnast Madison Kocian wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE you look amazing!"

Another follower commented, "I love your hair so much! That length suits you SO well."

Last month, Biles posted several photos of herself and boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, enjoying a vacation together in Belize. In one sweet image posted, Biles and Owens, 25, posed for a smiling selfie.

"My travel partner forever," she captioned the post.

"First of many," wrote Owens, who plays safety for the NFL’s Houston Texans, in the comments.

Biles and Owens appeared to go public with their relationship in August 2020. In an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb from earlier this year, Biles said that the two "have a great time together."

"Our personalities match right up," she said in January. "We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless."

More recently, the 19-time world champion opened up to Hoda about wanting to use her spotlight to keep pushing for change within her sport in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

"I just feel like everything that happened, I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen," Biles said during an interview on TODAY in April. "Because I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would've just brushed it to the side.

"But since I'm still here, and I have quite a social media presence and platform, they have to do something. So I feel like coming back, gymnastics just wasn't the only purpose I was supposed to do."

