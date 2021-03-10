Simone Biles is enjoying some time in the sun!

The Olympic gymnast posted several photos of herself and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, enjoying a vacation in Belize. In one adorable image posted Sunday, Biles, 23, and Owens, 25, pose for a smiling selfie.

"My travel partner forever," Biles captioned the post.

"First of many," wrote Owens, who plays safety for the NFL’s Houston Texans, in the comments.

In another post from the weekend, which shows the couple smiling on a sandy beach, Biles wrote, "i love you more than i love Belize and thats a lot."

The gymnast also shared several solo photos, including one in which she appears to be out on the water posing in a bathing suit and white sun hat.

"Paradise found," she wrote.

Biles and Owens appeared to go public with their relationship in August last year. In a January interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, Biles said that the two "have a great time together."

"Our personalities match right up," she said. "We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless."

Back in July, Biles confirmed that she's planning to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled for this summer.

"Training has been a little bit different," she told Hoda. "It's been kind of crazy, but going in every day knowing and hoping that 2021 is on the horizon keeps me going. It's just, we don't know what's going to happen, so we train as if."