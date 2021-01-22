Simone Biles raves about boyfriend Jonathan Owens: 'He's a real man'

Simone Biles has flipped for boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

The gold-winning Olympic gymnast gushed about Owens during an interview Friday with Hoda Kotb on TODAY.

“What is it about him?” Hoda asked.

“He’s a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together,” she said.

Biles, 23, said she and Owens, 25, who plays safety for the NFL’s Houston Texans, understand each other in so many ways.

“Our personalities match right up,” she said. “We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

There’s also the little matter of pets.

“He also has a bulldog, so I feel like besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing and our dogs get along well,” she said.

Biles and Owens appeared to go public with their relationship last August. Since that time, Biles, who continues to train for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, has peppered her Instagram page with cute photos of the two of them together.

And while she may be smitten with Owens, Biles is also pretty enamored with her own talents as a girlfriend.

She gave him a PlayStation 5 as an early Christmas present last month and patted herself on the back in the process.

Taking to her Instagram story with a photo of Owens and the gaming system, she wrote, "worlds best gf award goes to me but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao."

We have to give her a "10" for gift-giving, not to mention confidence!