Simone Biles congratulates boyfriend on 3 years playing in NFL

In a heartfelt post, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's third year in the NFL.

"year 3 in the books, couldn’t be more proud of you," she wrote.

Biles and Owens appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in August, when she shared two pictures of them together writing, "it's just us," in the caption.

In the months that followed, Biles has posted several pictures of them together, even one in matching Christmas pajamas over the holidays.

The gymnastics superstar shared photos on her Instagram stories at the time of a beaming Owens with a brand-new PlayStation 5. She added the caption, "worlds best gf award goes to me but may need more friends bc imma lose him now lmao."

Biles also recently traveled to Houston to watch Owens play, wearing a jean jacket with his name and number bedazzled on it, and hanging out with other players' families during the game.

Jonathan Owens got his first NFL contract in the spring of 2018, when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. Most recently, he has played for the Texans, but the team didn't make the playoffs this year, so Owens' season is over.

Biles, on the other hand, is just getting started. The gymnastics superstar is gearing up for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.