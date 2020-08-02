Simone Biles goes Instagram official with new boo: 'It's just us'

Sign up for our newsletter

It looks like Simone Biles has a new man!

The Olympic gold medalist, 23, shared two sweet photos with her new love, NFL player Jonathan Owens, 25, on Instagram. Is this her new boyfriend? We're thinking so!

In one snap, the happy couple are all smiles, while in the second, Owens is giving Biles a kiss on the cheek.

Her caption said it all: "It's just us."

Biles' new love plays safety for the Houston Texans. He played college ball at Missouri Western State.

The gymnast hinted she was extra happy when she shared a photo of herself sitting outside on Saturday.

"New life who dis," Biles wrote.

Fans seem to be loving the sweet moment between the pair of accomplished athletes.

"Y’all are the cutest,." wrote one fan.

Another added, "YESSSSSSSSS, BLACK LOVE🥰"

"So happy for you boo 😁🥰👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 you look so happy! 🧡🧡🧡," commented one person.

Last month, Biles revealed in a cover story for Vogue that she had called it quits in March with her former love, wrestler and gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr., 26.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2017 after Ervin was hired to work as a coach at Biles' gym. Last October, Ervin went viral for cheering Biles on virtually when she competed at the world championship in Stuttgart, Germany. In a clip shared on Twitter, he showed he was one of Biles' biggest fans, cheering and fist pumping as she wowed the judges.

Fans noticed something was possibly amiss in March when Stacey didn't wish Biles a happy birthday and she unfollowed him on Instagram. Last month, Biles was ready to talk about it.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the four-time gold medalist told Vogue. "But it was for the best.”