Selena Gomez has a new look, and fans are calling her 'Blondelena'

Selena Gomez is back to blond!

The "Selena + Chef" star debuted a new platinum blond hairstyle in a mirror selfie Friday — and fans are flipping for the summery look.

The 28-year-old singer and actor shared the pic on the Instagram page for her Rare Beauty cosmetics company, writing, "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now."

In the photo, Gomez wears a white T-shirt as her beyond-blond tresses fall down below her shoulders.

Gomez previously rocked blond hair at the 2017 American Music Awards. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Fans responded in the comments by gushing over the "Hands to Myself" singer's new look, with many nicknaming her "Blondelena."

"Blondelena once again!! Woww!!" gushed one.

"I'm shaking now Selena in blonde," wrote someone else.

"Didn’t even recognize her AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!" added another.

Gomez previously ditched her signature dark locks for blond hair back in 2017 when she showed up to the American Music Awards in an edgy Coach leather mini-dress to perform her single "Wolves."

Around the same time, she shared several black-and-white photos of herself modeling her newly bleached lob.

Gomez isn't the only pop star to recently go blond.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish, 19, debuted her own platinum locks in an Instagram pic in March. The "Ocean Eyes" singer, who rose to fame rocking a punky neon green-and-black hairstyle, captioned the snap (which has now been liked more than 20 million times), "Pinch me."

