Billie Eilish ditches the green and black hair — see the surprising new look

Billie Eilish has changed her hair color, and her new look might stun even her longtime fans: She's gone blond!

The photo, posted Wednesday, had more than 11 million likes within hours of it being posted, and the caption simply read, "Pinch me."

Now, it's not that Eilish hasn't experimented with the light side before. She had faded blond highlights along with her signature neon green in September 2019. She also shared a mullet cut in November of that year. But unlike her other looks, which proudly displayed her very dark roots, her new hairstyle is a full-head, single-color process.

She shared another image in her Instagram stories:

Asked and answered! billieeilish/Instagram

After a slide teasing everyone with "can you guess what color?" against a gray field, the next slide cut to a picture of Eilish showing off the locks. The next read, "Bye greeeeen."

Blue was the color Eilish chose to wear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019. Rich Fury / Getty

It is a serious swing into the blond life, but we think the shaggy cut becomes her, and resonates a real Deborah Harry/Blondie/1980s vibe to us.

Eilish with a purple look in May 2019 Jo Hale / Redferns

Eilish, 19, seems to like the whole hair-raising discussion she engenders, unlike when people comment about what she's wearing or criticize her body. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," she said during a pre-lockdown concert last March. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move."