Billie Eilish shares new pic of blond hair after record-breaking debut

Fresh off the success from this year’s Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish has some new accolades and record-breaking numbers to add to her long list of accomplishments.

The 19-year-old musician debuted her new ‘do last Wednesday, ditching her neon green and black locks for a simple blonde shag. She shared the post to Instagram, simply captioning the snap, “pinch me.”

Fans flooded the comments with compliments with the photo exceeding 11 million likes within hours of being posted. Since then, the photo has amassed over 20 million likes and is still growing.

The “Therefore I Am” singer shared a more relaxed photo to Instagram on Sunday with her blond hair pulled back into a messy bun while she posed for the camera.

Eilish captioned the shot with one simple emoji that matched her mood from the photo, “🙄.”

Being the trailblazer that she is, Eilish’s new look broke some social media records.

The first photo where she debuted her blond hair has become the third most-liked photo on Instagram and the most liked photo by a woman after surpassing Kylie Jenner’s first photo of Stormi at 18 million likes. Eilish’s post is trailing behind the “World Record Egg” with 54 million likes and XXXTentacion’s final post before his 2018 death, which has 23 million likes.

The photo also got a whopping one million likes on Instagram in just six minutes, beating the record previously held by Selena Gomez when she posted for her 26th birthday in 2018, according to BBC.

Fans are now claiming that her latest post has since broke that record, receiving more than one million likes in under six minutes. While we haven't been able to confirm this, the seven-time Grammy winner acknowledged her fans' theories, sharing multiple screenshots of a tweet from a fan account claiming that she had broken yet another record.

Billie Eilish on Jan. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty

Also this week, Eilish broke the internet when she shared a video to her TikTok that revealed her black and green hair recently had been a wig. The video was identical to another one she shared in January, confirming that she had been hiding her blond hair since then.

Back in December, she did warn fans that a change was on the horizon, according to Allure. "I'm changing (my hair) after the doc comes out... It'll be the end of an era," she said on her Instagram Story, before adding, "I'ma give you a new era."

The new era has arrived!

Related: