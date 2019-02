Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 7:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Back in January, a photo of an egg surpassed a picture of Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby as the most-liked post on Instagram, all thanks to a viral campaign to dethrone Jenner, queen of social media, as record-holder.

The feat sparked a conversation surrounding what makes the internet tick and why. But it also reminded us of the many Instagrams, tweets, Facebook posts and YouTube personalities that too have broken world records.

In that vein, we have rounded up record-breaking social media posts and public figures who have achieved success on many platforms.

Most liked Instagram posts

1. The "World Record Egg" — 53 million likes

2. Kylie Jenner's first photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster — 18.7 million likes

3. XXXTentacion's final image posted before his 2018 death — 14.4 million likes

People with most followers on Instagram

1. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo — 156 million followers

2. Singer Ariana Grande — 145.5 million followers

3. Actress and singer Selena Gomez — 146.4 million followers

Most liked tweets

1. Former President Barack Obama quoting Nelson Mandela — 4.5 million likes

2. Ariana Grande responding to the 2017 bombing attacks at her Manchester, England, concert — 2.5 million likes

3. Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded selfie from the 2014 Oscars — 2.3 million likes

People with most followers on Facebook

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — 122 million followers

2. Singer Shakira — 101.5 million followers

3. Actor Vin Diesel — 98 million followers

Most subscribed YouTube channels

1. Internet personality PewDiePie — 87.4 million subscribers

2. Bollywood music channel T-Series — 87.3 million subscribers

3. DIY projects channel 5-Minute Crafts — 50 million subscribers

Most watched YouTube videos

1. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee — 6 billion views

2. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran — 4.1 billion views

3. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth — 4 billion views

Most disliked YouTube videos

1. “YouTube Rewind 2018” from YouTube Spotlight — 15 million dislikes

2. “Baby” by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris —10 million dislikes

3. “It’s Everyday Bro” by Jake Paul featuring Team 10 — 4.2 million dislikes