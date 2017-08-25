A bottle of this nail polish sells every 2 minutes in the US

When it comes to top trendy colors of the moment, one hue is a sure bet: rose gold.
From jewelry to hair color, this pink, shimmery hue is certainly having a moment. So it might come as no surprise that this color is incredibly popular in the world of nails as well.
Apparently, Sally Hansen sells one bottle of its Miracle Gel "Terra Coppa" nail polish every two minutes in the U.S., according to the company. That's 262,800 bottles a year to give some perspective. The brand's rose gold color officially hit drugstore shelves in July 2015 is just as popular as Queen Elizabeth's favorite, Essie's "Ballet Slippers," which sells 30 bottles every hour.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Color Terra Coppa, $10, Amazon
The rose gold is muted and softer than your classic silver or gold, thanks to the addition of warm earth tones. It's perfect for the person who wants a metallic touch without going for the full disco ball status (though they are fun for a temporary party look). And, as Glamour proved, the color looks great on a range of skin tones. Plus Sally Hansen's gel polish is incredibly easy to use and will stay put for almost a week!
Get glittery party nails in an instantPlay Video - 0:58
If you're inspired to give it a try, we've rounded up several other shades that will give you a similar look.
Pastorale, $20, Nordstrom
Essie Penny Talk, $9, Amazon
Deborah Lippmann Earth Angel, $18, Sephora
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish, $18, Sephora
OPI Cozu-melted in the Sun, $11, Amazon
Zoya Meadow, $10, Amazon
This story was first published on June 21.