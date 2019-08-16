At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
I'm all about facial skin care and have tried more lotions and masks than I'd like to admit. But I'm often lazy when it comes to my body care routine. Don't get me wrong, I know how important it is to keep your skin moisturized, but I'm often tempted to skip right over the moisturizing process after showering.
Let me explain: When it's cold outside, I just want to jump right into my warm jammies, and when it's hot as heck out, the last thing I want to do is add a thick lotion to my already sweating skin. Luckily, my inner beauty maven normally convinces my naturally lazy self to just suck it up and moisturize.
To help trick myself into moisturizing, I've discovered that I need a fun, sweet scented lotion I actually look forward to using. Only a few have truly captured my heart over the years, and the Lalicious Velour Body Melt — especially the Sugar Lavender scent — is pretty high up on that list.
Lalicious Velour Body Melt — Sugar Lavender
It smells amazing, for starters
I'll admit it, I wasn't positive that I'd love the lavender scent of this body melt. Lavender can often come off a bit too strong, and you really have to strike the right fragrant balance. But I was already a fan of the Lalicious Brown Sugar Whipped Body Scrub and its delicious smell, and I knew the brand's scents were usually spot on, so I decided to give it a try.
Luckily, I proved myself wrong, and I've been obsessed with this scent ever since. It smells flowery without conjuring up thoughts of overpowering floral perfumes, and it has a sweet, sugary smell that satisfies my inner sweet tooth.
The scent also lasts in the best possible way. Rather than lingering in an overwhelming fashion, the pleasant lavender scent gradually fades over the course of a few hours, and subtly stays to give you a nice little fragrant boost.
If lavender isn't your thing, the body melt also comes in two other scents: Sugar Kiss (a blend of citrus, rose and vanilla) and Sugar Coconut (a tropical coconut scent).
It leaves my skin incredibly soft
Everyone has their own moisturizer preference, and most of us are fond of creams, lotions, oils or gels. This body melt has a unique gel-to-oil formula, and like its name suggests, simply melts into skin.
I tend to use it right after a shower to make sure the moisture really sinks in, and after applying it, my skin always gets that “just exfoliated” feeling. In other words, it feels smooth, soft and fresh. My skin always has a nice velvety, glowing look after using it!
Since it’s primarily made of coconut oil, this body melt can, well, melt. But that’s totally normal! In the hotter weather, it tends to turn more into an oil, and in the cooler weather it somewhat resembles a pomade. Either way, it works the same and melts right into skin, absorbing with ease.
One word of advice that's served me well while using this product for the past year: The body melt can feel a bit greasy at first, so try airing off for a few minutes before sitting on any furniture!
It lasts a long time
I'm not opposed to spending more for a product that lasts a long time, and this $38 gem certainly gives you a good bang for your buck. To give you an idea, eight ounces lasted me the better part of a year when using it pretty regularly. You only need a little bit each time you moisturize, so you definitely get your money's worth.
Another plus? This body melt can be used as a multitasking product! In addition to moisturizing your skin, it works great as a quick fix to tame flyaways and moisturize cuticles.
So in other words, it's a mainstay in my beauty routine!
