It smells amazing, for starters

I'll admit it, I wasn't positive that I'd love the lavender scent of this body melt. Lavender can often come off a bit too strong, and you really have to strike the right fragrant balance. But I was already a fan of the Lalicious Brown Sugar Whipped Body Scrub and its delicious smell, and I knew the brand's scents were usually spot on, so I decided to give it a try.

Luckily, I proved myself wrong, and I've been obsessed with this scent ever since. It smells flowery without conjuring up thoughts of overpowering floral perfumes, and it has a sweet, sugary smell that satisfies my inner sweet tooth.

The scent also lasts in the best possible way. Rather than lingering in an overwhelming fashion, the pleasant lavender scent gradually fades over the course of a few hours, and subtly stays to give you a nice little fragrant boost.

If lavender isn't your thing, the body melt also comes in two other scents: Sugar Kiss (a blend of citrus, rose and vanilla) and Sugar Coconut (a tropical coconut scent).

It leaves my skin incredibly soft

My skin is always glowing after I use this body melt. Courtesy of Chrissy Callahan

Everyone has their own moisturizer preference, and most of us are fond of creams, lotions, oils or gels. This body melt has a unique gel-to-oil formula, and like its name suggests, simply melts into skin.

I tend to use it right after a shower to make sure the moisture really sinks in, and after applying it, my skin always gets that “just exfoliated” feeling. In other words, it feels smooth, soft and fresh. My skin always has a nice velvety, glowing look after using it!

Since it’s primarily made of coconut oil, this body melt can, well, melt. But that’s totally normal! In the hotter weather, it tends to turn more into an oil, and in the cooler weather it somewhat resembles a pomade. Either way, it works the same and melts right into skin, absorbing with ease.

One word of advice that's served me well while using this product for the past year: The body melt can feel a bit greasy at first, so try airing off for a few minutes before sitting on any furniture!

It lasts a long time

Courtesy of Chrissy Callahan

I'm not opposed to spending more for a product that lasts a long time, and this $38 gem certainly gives you a good bang for your buck. To give you an idea, eight ounces lasted me the better part of a year when using it pretty regularly. You only need a little bit each time you moisturize, so you definitely get your money's worth.

Another plus? This body melt can be used as a multitasking product! In addition to moisturizing your skin, it works great as a quick fix to tame flyaways and moisturize cuticles.

So in other words, it's a mainstay in my beauty routine!

