Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Take a close look at any women's shaving ads from the last 100 years, and you’ll notice something missing: body hair.

It seems odd that advertisements about hair removal would fail to include such a crucial aspect of the process, right? Women’s shaving company Billie noticed that trend, so they decided to do something to change it.

The brand launched its new campaign this week featuring women with body hair, making it the first women’s razor brand ever to do so.

“When we started to build this brand, what we did was we went back 100 years and really wanted to understand when did women start shaving in America, what's the messaging around kind of this hair removal and how had brands be talking to women?” the company’s co-founder, Georgina Gooley, told TODAY Style over the phone. "And what we found was, a lot of it is rooted in shame and making women feel bad by having body hair and then pushing your product so that you could sell more razors.”

From its inception, the brand has focused on being "female first" — they sell razor subscriptions targeted to women without the controversial “pink tax," which charges higher price for women's products — and wanted their campaign imagery to reflect that ethos.

Billie is encouraging women to share their own images with the hashtag #projectbodyhair to increase representation even further. Photo by Billie on Unsplash

"We want to be representing what real women look like,” said Gooley. "We never want to tell women that they should have hair somewhere, they shouldn't have hair somewhere … it's OK to have body hair and if you choose to keep it, then great. If you choose one day, you wake up and you want to shave it, that's fine as well. But either way, you shouldn't be apologizing for your choice and no choice is wrong.”