These affordable flip-flops are so comfy that I bought 5 pairs at once

I have always been a flip-flop lover — so much so that I wore sequined white flip-flops on my wedding day.

No high heels for this girl. No thank you.

That's why I feel confident in saying that Corkys are the best flip-flops ever.

Corkys Flip-Flops

Also available at Zulily.

Two years ago, my family relocated from Maryland to a tiny beach town in Florida. Other than living less than a block from the ocean, the thing I was most excited about was the ability to wear flip-flops year-round.

But, I didn't consider how my almost 40-year-old feet would feel after walking the dog, running errands and cleaning the house in my flip-flops, day in and day out.

Ouch.

A few months into my new life as a Floridian, I started buying all the flip-flops. I tried brands I'd liked in the past, brands that cost well over $100 and brands designed specifically for fitness and foot support. Nothing worked, and the pairs that have not been returned to the store are currently sitting on a shelf in my closet.

Corky's flip-flops keep my feet from hurting while walking on my Florida tile floors. Terri Peters

I had given up hope that I'd find a flip-flop worthy of my year-round devotion when I stumbled upon Corkys Footwear. When they arrived at my house, I fell in love.

They look cute with everything

All Corkys flip-flops have a black rubber sole that measures about an inch thick and a leather Corkys emblem near the toe strap, but the similarities between each style end there. They come in every color and pattern imaginable, from sequined silver to colorful canvas.

I wear my Corkys with everything from maxi dresses to yoga pants and my feet could not be happier.

They are the most comfortable sandals

Most importantly, they are comfortable and supportive. The thick rubber sole supports my feet on any surface — whether I'm folding laundry on my tiled kitchen floor or strolling through the park with my kids.

I was so wowed by the comfort that right after the first pair, I immediately ordered two more.

My Corky's stash is growing by the day, and at under $30 a pair, it's an affordable obsession. Terri Peters

I will soon own 9 different pairs

So far, I've acquired five different styles of Corkys flip-flops and have placed an order for four more. To say I'm obsessed is an understatement — and at less than $30 per pair, my obsession isn't breaking my bank account.

I truly believe I have found the perfect flip-flop for my beach-going, grocery shopping, kid-wrangling life — flip-flops that are so affordable that I can fit frequent pedicures into the budget so my toes are as cute as my sandals.

Flip-flops from Corky's Footwear are the most comfortable and supportive flip-flops I've ever owned. Terri Peters

Here are the Corkys styles I currently own, and the ones I am watching my mailbox for.

