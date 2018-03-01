The best one-piece swimsuits to flatter every shape and size

She's rounded up a few of her favorite one-pieces, including one suit that's universally flattering. (If you're looking for more suits, here are our go-to places to buy bathing suits and here are the cover-ups we love layering on top!)

If you're petite

Laguna Babe Blush and Burgundy Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $49, Lulus

Sites like Macy's, ASOS and SwimSpot have entire sections dedicated to petite sizes.

The go-to trick for making legs look longer is finding a suit that has high-cut bottoms. But, that’s not always a viable solution for petite women. Instead, you can go for a lower-cut neckline (if you're comfortable with that) to create an elongating illusion. Plus, the color blocking on the sides of this suit keep the focus on a column of color to make you look taller.

ASOS DESIGN Petite stitched underwire swimsuit, $30, ASOS

Meridian Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit, $65, Nordstrom

If you're pregnant

Maternity Halter Tankini Top, $19, Old Navy

Maternity Side-Tie Swim Skirt, $14, Old Navy

If you're expecting, choose a halter style like this one — it offers more support and helps lift everything up. We also love the idea of choosing a tankini that looks like a one-piece. For practicality’s sake, it’s much easier if nature calls and a swim skirt offers more coverage than a brief.

Pro tip: Look for suits that have adjustable features — like side ties that you can cinch up or down — so that your body has room to grow.

Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit, $68, Nordstrom

Mamalicious Floral Print, $48, ASOS

If you're curvy

Ekouaer Womens Elegant Inspired Vintage One-Piece, $26, Amazon

If you’re curvy, make a bold statement with a brightly colored one-piece. And a key design element to look for is ruching, which is truly a girl’s best friend. It shows off the contours of your curves but helps to conceal any areas where you need a little more support. Also, the No. 1 thing that complements a curvy figure is a supportive top. Look for a built-in bra or cups to help keep everything right where it should be (and to avoid any seaside wardrobe malfunctions!).

Lauren Ralph Lauren Underwire Tummy Control Swimsuit, $56 (normally $100), Macy's

Bedrock Ruffle Swimdress, $50, Swimsuits for All

If you're looking for something athletic

Stella McCartney for Adidas Printed Swimsuit, $54, Outnet

The black and cobalt version seen on the show is almost sold out! There are a few remaining sizes at Tessabit for $104.

Athletic bodies come in lots of heights and sizes, but the suits often focus more on function than fashion. Fit women like a suit that excels at both while highlighting their best assets. Enter: Stella McCartney for Adidas. High-level design — the zebra print in a cobalt and black is too cool — meets a racerback style, which is excellent at showcasing toned shoulders and biceps.

It's also worth noting that people get nervous about prints on a swimsuit, but they’re actually flattering when rendered in two darker colors. It’s a great way to step up your look if you always opt for a black suit.

The universally flattering suit

The Sidestroke Swimsuit, $95, Summersalt

You may have seen this suit taking over your Instagram feed and you’re about to see it take over every beach and pool across the nation. From a company founded by two women (so they know your struggles), these suits from Summersalt get real about coverage. To creat it, they scanned more than 10,000 women and captured more than 1.5 million body measurements to find the right fit for each and every body. Each suit is built with four times the compression of the average swimsuit and, as a bonus, provides UPF 50-plus sun protection.

Editor's note: Another universally flattering suit sweeping the nation is the Miraclesuit. Said to make you appear "10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds," this suit comes in many different cuts, patterns and silhouettes and is perfect for women of any shape or size.

MiraclesuitPlus Size Escape One-Piece Swimsuit, $112, Macy's

Miraclesuit Majorca Sanibel Underwire One-piece, $124 (normally $178), Bare Necessities