Meghan Markle sports a stylish $55 top on latest outing in London

The former Meghan Markle delighted onlookers with two stylish outings in London recently.

On Thursday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, an event that honors wounded or injured military veterans who use sports to aid their recovery. The outing marked the couple's first joint event since announcing they are stepping back from royal duties.

Dressed in a vibrant blue midi dress and pointy pumps, the duchess looked as fashionable as ever as she stepped out in the rain wearing a low, sleek ponytail. Prince Harry also looked dapper in a navy blue suit as he held an umbrella over both of them.

Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in what was their first official royal appearance together since announcing plans to step back. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the duchess also paid a visit to the National Theatre, an organization she supports as a royal patron. The 38-year-old explored the Immersive Storytelling Studio, a space where technology like virtual reality is helping the National Theatre develop new forms and methods.

She looked wonderful in white at an appearance on Thursday. sussexroyal/Instagram

The fashionista looked ready for spring in a white Topshop blouse with puffy, translucent sleeves and a white, chevron-print skirt with a daring front slit. She topped off the look with a black mini handbag and pumps, wearing her long locks down with slight waves.

Once the @sussexroyal account shared photos of the duchess' visit to the National Theatre, fans quickly took to the comments to share their love for the 38-year-old.

"Wow💖💖💖💖 stunning😍" @curlytwistnaturals wrote, while @akinyinduga commented "Go Meg...we love you deep 😍😍"

Many Instagram users thought that some time away in Canada had given the duchess a relaxed, happy glow: "She looks so refreshed and beautiful" @megpoorti wrote.

And most agreed: It was exciting to see the duchess so happy and back in action. "was so great seeing her missed them!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗" @queendanni_30It wrote.

Since the royal couple relocated to Canada earlier this year, sightings of the former Meghan Markle have been few and far between. Back in January, she was spotted on a walk with baby Archie and her dogs. In February, the duke and duchess were also spotted together on Valentine's Day.

With the duchess back in London for the week, we look forward to seeing more stylish looks at various events.