One of our favorite royal fashionistas, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, turned 38 years old yesterday!

While we're sure she celebrated in style with hubby Prince Harry and baby Archie, we came up with a fun way of our own to mark the occasion. In honor of her birthday, we're sharing the duchess's style know-how and rounding up some of her most affordable fashion and beauty favorites.

From purses and heels to makeup and skin care products, these chic picks are royally approved and even better, they're totally reasonably priced!

The Duchess of Sussex's Beauty Favorites

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, always has glowing skin! Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The secret to that Markle sparkle is actually pretty simple. The beauty pro once said she stocks up on these wipes for "those horribly lazy nights" when you just can't stand to wash your face.

The former actress told Beauty Banter she swears by this illuminating primer to give her skin a nice "dewy glow."

This fashionista knows an eyelash curler is the key to getting larger-than-life lashes, and has said she uses this one to make her "look instantly awake."

The new mother once called this her "favorite lotion on the market," citing its affordable price tag and the way it makes her skin "look and feel amazing."

Like any naturally curly gal, the duchess turns to a detangler from time to time. Celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Lydia Sellers said the 38-year-old relies on this serum to perfect her smooth, soft blowouts.

When the former Meghan Markle used to show up to Sellers' salon for a wash and blow-dry, the hairstylist always used this creamy leave-in treatment to banish frizz, protect strands against heat and achieve a nice, silky texture.

The duchess once cited this soap as a go-to in her beauty routine, saying its smell "lasts for such a long time."

The former actress once told Birchbox she relies on this highly popular makeup sponge to apply foundation.

The Duchess of Sussex's Fashion Favorites

The duchess wore a brand that you may have in your closet! EPA

When the expectant mother stepped out in this affordable maternity dress from Asos, it sold out quickly!

The good news is, it's back in stock and also available in a nonmaternity version.

The duchess went casual on a royal tour of Australia. Joel Carrett / EPA

During her royal tour of Australia, the duchess went for a breezy look, sporting a striped maxi dress and chic Castaner wedges. The brand appears to be a family favorite, too! The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan.

The Duchess of Sussex rocked this eco-friendly brand. Pool via Getty Images

Again in Australia, the fashionista sported a pair of flats from this eco-friendly brand that makes shoes out of recycled water bottles.

The newlywed has a flair for fashion. WireImage

When the duchess wore these snazzy heels last fall, they quickly sold out, but now they're back in five new colors, so grab them fast!

The duchess is a fan of this chic tote. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP

In the early days of their relationship, Harry and Meghan delighted fans when they showed up to the Invictus Games together. The fashionista's sleek tote bag promptly sold out, but you can get it now in seven color options!

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The stylish royal sported these J. Crew jeans during a visit to Auckland, New Zealand. Lucky for us, they're on sale for almost half off!

Can't get over how cute Meghan looked in this cashmere sweater? Neither can we, and we want one for ourselves!