At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
One of our favorite royal fashionistas, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, turned 38 years old yesterday!
While we're sure she celebrated in style with hubby Prince Harry and baby Archie, we came up with a fun way of our own to mark the occasion. In honor of her birthday, we're sharing the duchess's style know-how and rounding up some of her most affordable fashion and beauty favorites.
From purses and heels to makeup and skin care products, these chic picks are royally approved and even better, they're totally reasonably priced!
The Duchess of Sussex's Beauty Favorites
1. Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths
The secret to that Markle sparkle is actually pretty simple. The beauty pro once said she stocks up on these wipes for "those horribly lazy nights" when you just can't stand to wash your face.
2. Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer
The former actress told Beauty Banter she swears by this illuminating primer to give her skin a nice "dewy glow."
3. Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
This fashionista knows an eyelash curler is the key to getting larger-than-life lashes, and has said she uses this one to make her "look instantly awake."
4. Nivea Skin Firming Hydrating Body Lotion
The new mother once called this her "favorite lotion on the market," citing its affordable price tag and the way it makes her skin "look and feel amazing."
5. Kérastase Nutritive Oléo-Relax Serum
Like any naturally curly gal, the duchess turns to a detangler from time to time. Celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Lydia Sellers said the 38-year-old relies on this serum to perfect her smooth, soft blowouts.
6. Kevin Murphy Smooth Again Leave-in Treatment
When the former Meghan Markle used to show up to Sellers' salon for a wash and blow-dry, the hairstylist always used this creamy leave-in treatment to banish frizz, protect strands against heat and achieve a nice, silky texture.
7.Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Liquid Soap
The duchess once cited this soap as a go-to in her beauty routine, saying its smell "lasts for such a long time."
8. Beautyblender Pro Makeup Sponge
The former actress once told Birchbox she relies on this highly popular makeup sponge to apply foundation.
The Duchess of Sussex's Fashion Favorites
1. Asos Design Maternity Wiggle Mini Dress
When the expectant mother stepped out in this affordable maternity dress from Asos, it sold out quickly!
The good news is, it's back in stock and also available in a nonmaternity version.
Asos Design Wiggle Mini Dress
2. Castañer Carina 6 Espadrille Wedge
During her royal tour of Australia, the duchess went for a breezy look, sporting a striped maxi dress and chic Castaner wedges. The brand appears to be a family favorite, too! The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan.
3. Rothy's Black Solid Shoes
Again in Australia, the fashionista sported a pair of flats from this eco-friendly brand that makes shoes out of recycled water bottles.
4. Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Ankle-Strap Pump
When the duchess wore these snazzy heels last fall, they quickly sold out, but now they're back in five new colors, so grab them fast!
5. Everlane The Day Market Tote
In the early days of their relationship, Harry and Meghan delighted fans when they showed up to the Invictus Games together. The fashionista's sleek tote bag promptly sold out, but you can get it now in seven color options!
6. J. Crew Pull-on Toothpick Jeans
The stylish royal sported these J. Crew jeans during a visit to Auckland, New Zealand. Lucky for us, they're on sale for almost half off!
7. Everlane The Cashmere Crew
Can't get over how cute Meghan looked in this cashmere sweater? Neither can we, and we want one for ourselves!