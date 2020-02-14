British Vogue shares never-before-seen Meghan Markle video

Meghan Markle guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue last year, and now the magazine is sharing a never-before-seen video showing what it was like to work with the Duchess of Sussex.

There's a good reason why the video is only now being released: British Vogue announced on Monday that Markle's issue was the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's 104-year history and sold out in just 10 days.

"The newsstand sales numbers are in for 2019, and #BritishVogue’s September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal with Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful, was the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's 104-year history, selling out in 10 days. It was also the biggest-selling issue of the decade," British Vogue announced in a caption next to the video. "In celebration, the magazine is releasing a previously unseen film the #DuchessofSussex made at the time with Edward and the Forces For Change cover stars. Thank you to all our loyal readers — here's to 2020."

The September issue is traditionally the biggest and most important issue of the year. Markle chose the theme "forces for change" for the issue and decided to spotlight women who are making a difference in the world.

The video shows Markle and Enninful chatting about how the issue came together, beginning with a meeting for tea at Kensington Palace, where Enninful said the Duchess of Sussex insisted: "Call me Meghan!"

The issue featured 15 women on the cover, including actresses Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek Pinault, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and one extra space that was made to look like a mirror.

"Anyone, no matter who they are, picking up this issue, should be able to see themself in it. And that’s what I feel really proud that we’ve accomplished," Markle said.

The issue also featured a candid chat between Markle and Michelle Obama about motherhood and an interview between Prince Harry and Jane Goodall.

In the video, Markle and Enninful also had some fun breaking the news to their cover stars that they'd be featured on the most coveted cover of the year.

Jane Fonda had high praise for Markle and her focus on making the world a better place.

“Meghan, I am so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice," Fonda said.