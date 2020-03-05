Score up to 56% off spring fashion and beauty essentials on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

Harry and Meghan step out for 1st royal event since announcing plans to step back

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles at an awards ceremony for wounded military veterans in London.
Image: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.HANNAH MCKAY / Reuters

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are back in the public eye together for the first time since they announced their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.

The couple were all smiles Thursday as they arrived at Mansion House in London for the Endeavour Fund Awards, which honor wounded or injured military veterans who have used athletics to help them in their recovery while also helping others.

Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in what was their first royal event together since announcing plans to step back.Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple announced last month they would be appearing at Thursday's ceremony along with the Mountbatten Music Festival in London this weekend as they wind down their royal duties.

Thursday's event marks one of only a handful of public events before the couple officially steps back from their duties as senior royals on March 31.

Meghan and Harry have a handful of royal engagements on their schedule before officially stepping back.Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Harry met with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi last week to watch him record a song to benefit Harry's Invictus Games for wounded military veterans. Meghan plans to mark International Women's Day on March 8 in one of her final public events as a senior royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal new details about split from royal family

Feb. 24, 202002:18
Scott StumpScott Stump