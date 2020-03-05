Harry and Meghan step out for 1st royal event since announcing plans to step back

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are back in the public eye together for the first time since they announced their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.

The couple were all smiles Thursday as they arrived at Mansion House in London for the Endeavour Fund Awards, which honor wounded or injured military veterans who have used athletics to help them in their recovery while also helping others.

Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in what was their first royal event together since announcing plans to step back. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple announced last month they would be appearing at Thursday's ceremony along with the Mountbatten Music Festival in London this weekend as they wind down their royal duties.

Thursday's event marks one of only a handful of public events before the couple officially steps back from their duties as senior royals on March 31.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Harry met with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi last week to watch him record a song to benefit Harry's Invictus Games for wounded military veterans. Meghan plans to mark International Women's Day on March 8 in one of her final public events as a senior royal.