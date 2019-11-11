Kristin Cavallari debuts a new chin-length bob — see the photo

Ciao bella!
Kristin Cavallari is debuting a fabulous new chin-length bob she got during her weeklong vacation in Italy.
The "Very Cavallari" star took to Instagram to share several pics of her trip with hubby Jay Cutler and several close pals — and one on Friday featured her modeling her fresh new do.
Stuff We Love
In the pic, the reality star and Uncommon James founder poses on the streets of Florence wearing a floral-print dress. Her new blunt bob is wavy, tousled and utterly gorgeous.
It's the shorted cut we've seen so far on Cavallari, who got her start on the reality shows “Laguna Beach” and "The Hills" and has worn her hair in a variety of cute styles over the years.
See Kristin's past hairstyles:
In July 2005, she showed up to MTV's "TRL" with straight, shoulder-length strands in a bright blond hue.
The California girl proudly sported dark roots on her longer hair when she attended the Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night in September 2006.
She opted for a shiny, center-parted ponytail — and sultry smoky eyes —on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.
Super casual! Cavallari wore her hair in effortless half-up strands at the Los Angeles premiere of "Salt" on July 19, 2010.
It was all about sexy spirals at Rolling Stone’s AMA afterparty on Nov. 20, 2011.
Pregnant with son Jaxon at the time, a radiant Cavallari showed up with tousled tresses and a crown braid at NBC Universal's Summer Press Day in 2014.
She rocked a dramatic, tousled ponytail and plunging gown at the 2017 Grammys.
She paired her red-hot dress with a sleek updo at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.
In July 2017, Cavallari reportedly decided to cut her hair into her signature textured lob (or long bob) only an hour before modeling in a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James.
No matter how she wears her hair, Kristin always looks amazing!