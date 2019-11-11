Kristin Cavallari debuts a new chin-length bob — see the photo

Ciao bella!

Kristin Cavallari is debuting a fabulous new chin-length bob she got during her weeklong vacation in Italy.

The "Very Cavallari" star took to Instagram to share several pics of her trip with hubby Jay Cutler and several close pals — and one on Friday featured her modeling her fresh new do.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In the pic, the reality star and Uncommon James founder poses on the streets of Florence wearing a floral-print dress. Her new blunt bob is wavy, tousled and utterly gorgeous.

Cavallari at the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening last month. Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

It's the shorted cut we've seen so far on Cavallari, who got her start on the reality shows “Laguna Beach” and "The Hills" and has worn her hair in a variety of cute styles over the years.

See Kristin's past hairstyles:

In July 2005, she showed up to MTV's "TRL" with straight, shoulder-length strands in a bright blond hue.

Kristin Cavallari visits MTV's "TRL" in July 2005. WireImage

The California girl proudly sported dark roots on her longer hair when she attended the Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night in September 2006.

Kristin Cavallari during Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night and Dinner at The Montage WireImage

She opted for a shiny, center-parted ponytail — and sultry smoky eyes —on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Cavallari arrived at the 2009 MTV VMAs in a sleek look from head to toe. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Super casual! Cavallari wore her hair in effortless half-up strands at the Los Angeles premiere of "Salt" on July 19, 2010.

Cavallari attended the "Salt" premiere in a perfectly imperfect 'do. Getty Images

It was all about sexy spirals at Rolling Stone’s AMA afterparty on Nov. 20, 2011.

Cavallari at the Rolling Stone AMA afterparty in 2011. WireImage

Pregnant with son Jaxon at the time, a radiant Cavallari showed up with tousled tresses and a crown braid at NBC Universal's Summer Press Day in 2014.

Cavallari at a NBC Universal event in April 2014. Getty Images

She rocked a dramatic, tousled ponytail and plunging gown at the 2017 Grammys.

Cavallari at the 2017 Grammys. Getty Images

She paired her red-hot dress with a sleek updo at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Her pulled-back updo let her dress and jewelry do the talking. Getty Images

In July 2017, Cavallari reportedly decided to cut her hair into her signature textured lob (or long bob) only an hour before modeling in a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James.

Cavallari, seen here at the 2017 Emmy Awards ceremony, chopped her hair into her signature lob two months before the ceremony. J. Merritt / Getty Images

No matter how she wears her hair, Kristin always looks amazing!