It's the 2017 Grammy Awards, and the stars are strutting onto the red carpet in some seriously stunning looks. Stay tuned as we keep you updated with the most gorgeous looks of the night!
Grammy Awards 2017: What to expect, from tributes to performancesPlay Video - 0:40
Grammy Awards 2017: What to expect, from tributes to performancesPlay Video - 0:40
More video
Willie Geist predicts the best new artist at this year’s Grammy Awards
These small-town students sing and dance every morning to learn how to get along
Music labels used to make stars, but what does it take now to be a modern superstar?
DJ Khaled shares the ‘keys’ to his music career (and social media) success
Adele
Gorgeous in green! Adele rocks the red carpet in a textured, sage green number. "Hello," indeed.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood makes a knockout entrance in a beaded red gown with bell sleeves. Her perfectly mussed hair adds a laid-back touch.
Katy Perry
Who would've thought that sequins, feathers and blond hair could go all together in one look? Katy Perry, that's who! The pop star is owning her new platinum locks.
RELATED: See Katy Perry's hair evolution, and her new blond look
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is red carpet royalty in soft lavender and sky-high heels that almost look like glass slippers.
Rihanna
No one rocks a full, ballgown skirt quite like Rihanna.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion is a kelly green dream in this low-cut gown. Her sleek hairstyle let's her dress stay in center stage.
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson, daughter to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, arrived on the Grammys red carpet in a glittery, rainbow jumpsuit.
RELATED: Paris Jackson opens up about Michael Jackson's death, personal troubles that followed
Lady Gaga
Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga sticks with her outrageous signature style at the Grammys.
Faith Hill
Lady in red! The country crooner certainly knows how to rock red on the red carpet.
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles is never afraid to take a fashion risk, as she proved once again with this one-shoulder, pleated number.
Tori Kelly
In a forest green "mullet" dress (defined by the high-low hemline) and a big smile, Tori Kelly makes an entrance at the awards show.
Demi Lovato
This child star is all grown up in gold mesh! The backless design makes the look even more special.
Heidi Klum
What's short, sleek and shiny all over? Heidi Klum at the Grammys! Her silver platform sandals add an extra-trendy element.
Kimberly Schlapman
Eggplant purple looks absolutely amazing on Kimberly Schlapman. Not to mention, how incredible are her blond curls?
Whose curly hair is this? Hoda and Kimberly Schlapman try to guessPlay Video - 1:45
Whose curly hair is this? Hoda and Kimberly Schlapman try to guessPlay Video - 1:45
More video
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Will Nick walk away from it all?
Hoda on Christie Brinkley: I can’t believe she’s 63!
Kathie Lee and Hoda love this 7-year-old Lester Holt fan
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager reveal their favorite Super Bowl snacks
Andra Day
Singer Andra Day is all about flower power in this stylish hairstyle and Creamsicle-colored frock.
Joy Villa
Joy Villa doesn't need an interview to make her views known. The singer's red, white and blue gown had "Trump" and his slogan, "Make America Great Again" written on either side.
Lea Michele
Two pieces are better than one in this stunning separates look. "Glee" star Lea Michele pairs this floral, sheer look with a deep side part and pink makeup.
Kristin Cavallari
With a low-cut V-neck and sheer slit, Kristin Cavallari looks sexy and chic on the red carpet.
Hillary Scott
The Lady Antebellum co-lead singer is all smiles in this star-studded column gown.
Laverne Cox
Va-va-voom! "Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox rocks barely-there black leather on the red carpet.