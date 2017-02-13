share tweet pin email

It's the 2017 Grammy Awards, and the stars are strutting onto the red carpet in some seriously stunning looks. Stay tuned as we keep you updated with the most gorgeous looks of the night!

Adele

Gorgeous in green! Adele rocks the red carpet in a textured, sage green number. "Hello," indeed.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood makes a knockout entrance in a beaded red gown with bell sleeves. Her perfectly mussed hair adds a laid-back touch.

Katy Perry

Who would've thought that sequins, feathers and blond hair could go all together in one look? Katy Perry, that's who! The pop star is owning her new platinum locks.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is red carpet royalty in soft lavender and sky-high heels that almost look like glass slippers.

Rihanna

No one rocks a full, ballgown skirt quite like Rihanna.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion is a kelly green dream in this low-cut gown. Her sleek hairstyle let's her dress stay in center stage.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson, daughter to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, arrived on the Grammys red carpet in a glittery, rainbow jumpsuit.

Lady Gaga

Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga sticks with her outrageous signature style at the Grammys.

Faith Hill

Lady in red! The country crooner certainly knows how to rock red on the red carpet.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles is never afraid to take a fashion risk, as she proved once again with this one-shoulder, pleated number.

Tori Kelly

In a forest green "mullet" dress (defined by the high-low hemline) and a big smile, Tori Kelly makes an entrance at the awards show.

Demi Lovato

This child star is all grown up in gold mesh! The backless design makes the look even more special.

Heidi Klum

What's short, sleek and shiny all over? Heidi Klum at the Grammys! Her silver platform sandals add an extra-trendy element.

Kimberly Schlapman

Eggplant purple looks absolutely amazing on Kimberly Schlapman. Not to mention, how incredible are her blond curls?

Andra Day

Singer Andra Day is all about flower power in this stylish hairstyle and Creamsicle-colored frock.

Joy Villa

Joy Villa doesn't need an interview to make her views known. The singer's red, white and blue gown had "Trump" and his slogan, "Make America Great Again" written on either side.

Lea Michele

Two pieces are better than one in this stunning separates look. "Glee" star Lea Michele pairs this floral, sheer look with a deep side part and pink makeup.

Kristin Cavallari

With a low-cut V-neck and sheer slit, Kristin Cavallari looks sexy and chic on the red carpet.

Hillary Scott

The Lady Antebellum co-lead singer is all smiles in this star-studded column gown.

Laverne Cox

Va-va-voom! "Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox rocks barely-there black leather on the red carpet.