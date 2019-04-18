Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 5:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kristin Cavallari isn't among the "Hills" alums set to return in MTV's "New Beginnings" sequel, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have any more "Hills" drama to drop.

In fact, during a recent visit to Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," the "Very Cavallari" star made a big confession about her role on the former hit series.

When a "Hills" fan called in to ask about Whitney Port's claim that show's infamous Paris trip (in the season-one finale) was a fake out, Cavallari, who joined the series four seasons later, couldn't exactly confirm it.

But she didn't doubt Port for one good reason.

"I can tell you, most of my stuff wasn't real," she confessed. "So I'm going to take that road and say maybe it's true."

This isn't the first time Cavallari has hinted about how little reality was involved in the reality TV series, but she told Cohen, "I'm just happy that more people are finally coming out saying that stuff isn't real, because for the longest time it was only me."

She then looked at the camera and added, "So thank you, Whitney!"

But real or quasi-real or full-on scripted nonsense, Cavallari still plans to tune in and catch up the drama "The Hills: New Beginnings" has in store for fans.

"I'm curious, like everyone else, to see it," she said. "I can't wait."

She even shared the one to watch when the show debuts in June.

"I hear Stephanie Pratt is sort of stirring the pot," Cavallari said.

Well, at least that's one detail that already has some evidence behind it.