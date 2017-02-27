share tweet pin email

There's no doubt about it: The 2017 Oscars was an event to remember. But while we're still talking about the unprecedented awards ceremony, we're also not over the red carpet. From sleek suits to gorgeous dresses, here are the top trends from Hollywood's big night.

Belts

AP, Getty Images From left: Isabelle Huppert, Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson and Olivia Culpo.

It's all about that belt! From Scarlett Johansson to Janelle Monae, stars smartly used this extra accessory to cinch their waists.

RELATED: See the most gorgeous hair and beauty looks from the Oscars

Blue suits

EPA, AP, Getty Images, AFP-Getty From left: Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Matt Damon, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson.

While some ladies were seeing red (like Viola Davis and Ruth Negga), many of the men were feeling blue ... in a good way! Whether velvet, silk or something else, there's something about this cool color.

Long sleeves

AP, Getty Images, EPA, Reuters From left: Dakota Johnson, Ginnifer Goodwin, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Biel.

Who says demure can't also be sexy? Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Biel prove that covered up can be all the rage.

Feathers and fringe

AP, AFP - Getty Images, EPA, Get From left: Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Emma Stone, Halle Berry and Olivia Culpo.

The Oscars are the perfect time to go all out, which these stars did in style. With fringe and feather appliques, these looks stand out in a crowd.

RELATED: See the best-dressed stars at the Oscars red carpet

Lace

Reuters, Getty Images, AFP-Getty From left: Ava DuVernay, Emma Roberts, Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone.

With low-cut necklines, shimmery colors and sheer panels, this lace isn't from your grandma's doily.

Thigh-high slits

Getty Images, EPA From left: Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen and Taraji P. Henson.

Hello, thighs! Whether ruffled, pleated or silky, the stars weren't afraid to show off their gams.

High necklines

Getty Images, EPA, AFP-Getty Ima From left: Jessica Biel, Karlie Kloss, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis and Hailee Steinfeld.

There's a new neckline in town and it's here to stay. Viola Davis showed off a shoulder-bearing version of the look while Karlie Kloss went for a wide choker and Nicole Kidman showed off her toned arms.

RELATED: The reason why celebrities are wearing a blue ribbon on the Oscars red carpet

Headbands

AP, Getty Images, EPA From left: Salma Hayek, Ruth Negga and Janelle Monae.

Ears shouldn't have all the fun! Stars like Salma Hayek and Janelle Monae added sparkly headbands for an extra-special touch.