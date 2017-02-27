There's no doubt about it: The 2017 Oscars was an event to remember. But while we're still talking about the unprecedented awards ceremony, we're also not over the red carpet. From sleek suits to gorgeous dresses, here are the top trends from Hollywood's big night.
Viola Davis, Alicia Vikander, more: Oscars best red carpet looks and trendsPlay Video - 6:39
Viola Davis, Alicia Vikander, more: Oscars best red carpet looks and trendsPlay Video - 6:39
More video
See the tourists who interrupted the Oscars and other top moments
Red Carpet remix! Bobbie Thomas tweaks some of the top Oscar looks
Natalie Morales star-studded Oscars recap
An exclusive look inside the Oscar gift bags for nominees
Belts
It's all about that belt! From Scarlett Johansson to Janelle Monae, stars smartly used this extra accessory to cinch their waists.
RELATED: See the most gorgeous hair and beauty looks from the Oscars
Blue suits
While some ladies were seeing red (like Viola Davis and Ruth Negga), many of the men were feeling blue ... in a good way! Whether velvet, silk or something else, there's something about this cool color.
Long sleeves
Who says demure can't also be sexy? Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Biel prove that covered up can be all the rage.
Feathers and fringe
The Oscars are the perfect time to go all out, which these stars did in style. With fringe and feather appliques, these looks stand out in a crowd.
RELATED: See the best-dressed stars at the Oscars red carpet
Lace
With low-cut necklines, shimmery colors and sheer panels, this lace isn't from your grandma's doily.
Thigh-high slits
Hello, thighs! Whether ruffled, pleated or silky, the stars weren't afraid to show off their gams.
High necklines
There's a new neckline in town and it's here to stay. Viola Davis showed off a shoulder-bearing version of the look while Karlie Kloss went for a wide choker and Nicole Kidman showed off her toned arms.
More Style videos
Red Carpet remix! Bobbie Thomas tweaks some of the top Oscar looks
Viola Davis, Alicia Vikander, more: Oscars best red carpet looks and trends
Fashion and political statements take center stage at the Oscars
Fitness trainer shares why she loves her imperfections
RELATED: The reason why celebrities are wearing a blue ribbon on the Oscars red carpet
Headbands
Ears shouldn't have all the fun! Stars like Salma Hayek and Janelle Monae added sparkly headbands for an extra-special touch.