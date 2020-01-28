Kate Middleton looks chic (and windswept!) in a tweed skirt suit

Leave it to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to look completely chic and put-together even on a very windy day!

She's worn this elegant outfit in the past. Toby Melville / Reuters

The former Kate Middleton wore a tweed skirt suit as she joined a children’s creative workshop at Evelina Children’s Hospital in London.

When she stepped out of the car, she laughed as she was hit by an unexpected gust of wind.

A gust of wind can catch anyone off guard! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Her skirt also billowed in the breeze, but she soon got everything under control. She looked gorgeous in her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, which she paired paired with tights and classic black pumps.

It was a windy day in London! Neil Mockford / GC Images

Her signature waves, which she wore in a pretty half-up, half-down style, somehow remained flawless and frizz-free despite the wind.

The royals have a trick for dealing with windy charity events or weddings, sometimes sewing weights into the hems of their skirts to avoid "Marilyn Monroe moments." It looks like the duchess’s tweed skirt may not have been weighed down in this way, but she handled it all like a pro.

After exiting the car, she knelt to accept flowers from a young fan.

A young girl greeted her with flowers. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Inside, she joined children in a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Program.

The duchess is a patron of both the National Portrait Gallery and the Evelina Children’s Hospital, so this event focused on causes near and dear to her heart.

The duchess helped out with some crafts during a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery. Toby Melville / Getty Images

She chatted with young patients and participated in some crafts.

A little girl showed the duchess a Polaroid photo during the creative workshop. Toby Melville / Reuters

If her tweed suit looks familiar, that's because it's a royal repeat. She wore the outfit at a conference in February 2019 focused on mental health in education.

She styled the suit almost identically last year, sporting black tights and similar pair of black pumps. (The last time she wore the suit, though, it wasn’t nearly as breezy!)

She also wore this skirt suit in February 2019. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Her hospital visit comes a day after she and Prince William honored victims of the Holocaust at a commemorative ceremony in London. Kensington Palace also revealed that the duchess, who is a gifted photographer, snapped moving portraits of two Holocaust survivors as part of an upcoming exhibition.

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the talented duchess — and a stylish one as well!