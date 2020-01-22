So fierce!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sported a leopard-print skirt during a visit to the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales.

Her Zara skirt was chic and also an incredible bargain, now available on Zara’s website for just $13.

We're loving this look! Geoff Caddick / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton paired the pleated midi skirt with high-heeled black boots and a classic black turtleneck.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She finished off the look with a medallion-style necklace and her signature, shiny waves.

She enjoyed some hands-on activities with some of her youngest fans. Geoff Caddick / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t often rock an animal print, although she did appear a handful of times in this chic, dalmatian-print coat from British retailer Hobbs. She wore the coat in 2013 and again in 2015.

The duchess wore a dalmatian-print coat during an event in 2013 (left) and again in 2015. Getty Images

But this is the first time in a while that she’s worn an animal print during an official royal outing, and she looked amazing.

Leopard print midi skirts have been having a moment, and the duchess is clearly here for it.

She styled the skirt with the perfect complementary neutral — a long camel coat that reminded many royal style fans of the coat recently worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Camel coats are a new royal favorite. Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle sported the tan coat during one of her last appearances in the United Kingdom before returning to Canada earlier this month.

It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are continuing as usual with their engagements while Prince Harry and Meghan step back as working members of the royal family.

On Tuesday, the former Kate Middleton kicked off the "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" initiative, a survey that gives people across the U.K. the chance to share their views on early childhood and the best way to raise the next generation.

The duchess spoke with a young girl during a visit to Birmingham Science Museum in Birmingham, England on Jan. 21. Eddie Keogh / Reuters

During that event in Birmingham, England, the duchess wore a chevron-printed blouse with high-waisted black trousers.

And the night before that, she looked dazzling in a sparkling red gown during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The duchess has clearly been busy lately — and as stylish as ever!