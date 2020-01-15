Kate Middleton looks chic in Zara dress at first appearance since royal summit

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, isn't letting the latest royal shake-up story stop her from putting her best fashion foot forward.

At her first public appearance since the much talked about royal summit, the former Kate Middleton stepped out Wednesday in a dress from one of her favorite affordable retailers: Zara. The duchess, who turned 38 last week, selected a plaid midi dress with a pussybow neckline for a visit to Bradford, England, with husband Prince William.

What a stylish couple! Karwai Tang / WireImage

The mother of three paired the affordable design with some high-fashion outerwear: a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat. She rounded the look out with a black croc-print bag, black pumps and her signature shiny waves.

The duchess is a fan of Zara, a popular affordable retailer. Chris Jackson / Reuters

According to Kensington Palace, Bradford is "one of the U.K.'s most diverse cities." During their day trip to the city, the royal couple learned about several projects that "support and promote community cohesion," met with representatives from the U.K. Women’s Muslim Council and visited Bradford City Hall.

The duchess looked radiant during her appearance. Chris Jackson / Reuters

The duke and duchess put their cooking skills to use by making milkshakes at a local restaurant. They also met with students from Bradford College and spent some time catching up with British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan.

The duchess looked chic in the plaid dress, and it appears that she just can't get enough of Zara! The 38-year-old often sports items from the affordable retailer, like these wide-legged trousers she wore back in September.

The duchess paired these wide-legged Zara trousers with a polka dot blouse. Getty Images

For her first official appearance since the birth of Prince Louis, the mother of three rocked a pair of zippered skinny jeans from the retailer.

This royal isn't afraid to put her sheath dresses aside and rock some cute jeans. Samir Hussein / WireImage

During the summer of 2018, the fashionista got casual in a blue-and-white Zara dress with a belted waist and open shoulders.

What a lovely (and stylish) family! Karwai Tang / WireImage

And in November 2018, the former Kate Middleton rocked a fun headband from the Spanish brand during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

No one rocks a headband like the Duchess of Cambridge! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

We can't wait to see what she wears from Zara next so we can promptly copy the look!