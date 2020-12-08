Kate Middleton's cozy winter sweater is perfect for the holidays

The weather outside is frightful, but this cozy sweater is delightful!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just sported a Fair Isle sweater that’s perfect for the festive season.
The former Kate Middleton’s cute sweater (or jumper, as she would call it) was made in Scotland from superfine lambswool and features an Icelandic-inspired Fair Isle design.
Retailing for about $260, the sweater is part of a collaboration between Scottish designer Brora and TROY London.
No doubt the sweater helped the duchess brave the chilly temperatures in Manchester, England on Monday, one of the stops on her royal train tour across the UK.
Will and Kate begin 3-day tour of Britain to thank pandemic workersDec. 7, 202002:21
She and Prince William recently embarked on the three-day rail journey across England, Scotland and Wales to thank frontline workers and organizations for their efforts during the pandemic.
The duchess paired the sweater with a navy coat that matched the pullover’s blue designs around the collar.
She completed her chic look with wide-legged trousers, a floral mask and her signature blowout. She also sported navy blue gloves and let the sweater’s ribbed cuffs show beneath her jacket sleeves.
On Tuesday morning, the duchess looked equally festive in a bright, red coat and a plaid scarf that matched her skirt.
Eagle-eyed royal watchers will notice that her cheery tartan skirt is a royal repeat. She wore the midi-length skirt in December 2018, when she and Prince William hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.
The duchess’s lovely winter wardrobe never disappoints!