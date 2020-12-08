Kate Middleton's cozy winter sweater is perfect for the holidays

The weather outside is frightful, but this cozy sweater is delightful!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, just sported a Fair Isle sweater that’s perfect for the festive season.

She paired the sweater with a navy coat and gloves. Phil Noble / AFP - Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton’s cute sweater (or jumper, as she would call it) was made in Scotland from superfine lambswool and features an Icelandic-inspired Fair Isle design.

Retailing for about $260, the sweater is part of a collaboration between Scottish designer Brora and TROY London.

The couple wore coordinating navy coats as they stopped in Manchester during their royal train tour across the UK. Phil Noble / Reuters

No doubt the sweater helped the duchess brave the chilly temperatures in Manchester, England on Monday, one of the stops on her royal train tour across the UK.

She and Prince William recently embarked on the three-day rail journey across England, Scotland and Wales to thank frontline workers and organizations for their efforts during the pandemic.

The duchess paired the sweater with a navy coat that matched the pullover’s blue designs around the collar.

Her cozy sweater looks so warm and festive! Phil Noble / Getty Images

She completed her chic look with wide-legged trousers, a floral mask and her signature blowout. She also sported navy blue gloves and let the sweater’s ribbed cuffs show beneath her jacket sleeves.

On Tuesday morning, the duchess looked equally festive in a bright, red coat and a plaid scarf that matched her skirt.

Her tartan skirt was a royal repeat. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Eagle-eyed royal watchers will notice that her cheery tartan skirt is a royal repeat. She wore the midi-length skirt in December 2018, when she and Prince William hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.

The duchess’s lovely winter wardrobe never disappoints!