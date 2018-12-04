Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Could this look be more perfect for the holidays?

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is reminding everyone that tartan can be festive yet chic. The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a midi-length, plaid skirt as she and Prince William hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs as a machine sprays snow ahead of her hosting a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. Getty Images

The pleated skirt was from one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. She paired it with a cropped cardigan from the Scottish brand Brora, as well as sleek, black boots.

It’s basically the perfect look for a daytime holiday party, at a palace or otherwise.

She paired the tartan skirt with a cropped cardigan. Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge threw the Christmas party to honor deployed military personnel and their families who will be apart over the holiday season.

The royal couple looked relaxed as they strolled the grounds of Kensington Palace on their way to the festivities, and they laughed in surprise when a snow machine started blowing as they passed.

Her look is perfect for the season! Getty Images

The duchess opted for loose, shoulder-length waves, leaving some of her recent favorite hair accessories, the headband and velvet ribbons, at home.

A snow machine made the day even more festive. Getty Images

The duchess has been serving up one splendid holiday look after another this season!

Her Emilia Wickstead skirt appears to be sold out everywhere, but here are some similar tartan skirts you can rock this winter:

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.