Jessica Simpson is celebrating this week after reclaiming ownership of her brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, on Friday.

Simpson posted a selfie with her mother, Tina Simpson, on Instagram as both of the women smiled for the camera. In the caption, the 41-year-old recalled her years-long desire to have ownership of her billion-dollar namesake business, which was originally founded in 2005.

“TODAY after 3 years of hearing ‘NO. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD …’ I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand,” she wrote. “It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%.”

Simpson continued, adding, “My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG.”

“TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us,” she concluded the post triumphantly. “We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us! #OwnYourself.”

Footwear News reported in September that Simpson and her mother were in the midst of negotiations to buy back the portion of the namesake brand, which was sold to Sequential Brands Group Inc. in 2015 from Camuto Group. In August, Sequential filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and began to sell off its portfolio.

At the time of negotiations, the mother-daughter duo owned 37.5% of the brand and were positioned to buy back the remaining 62.5% of the brand.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told Footwear News in October. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

Simpson’s mom emphasized that regaining ownership over her daughter’s brand had been a goal of theirs for a long time.

“For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future,” she said. “And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family.”

Simpson has been experiencing a personal and creative renaissance over the last nearly two years. In February 2020, Simpson released a tell-all memoir called “Open Book” that explored untold stories of her life, including opening up about childhood sexual abuse and the role it played in her path to addiction.

Earlier this year, she released a paperback version of the book where she candidly discussed her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2006 after less than four years of marriage. In addition to recalling that period of her life in the 2000s, she also included diary entries that showed her processing the aftermath of the body-shaming she received after wearing a photo of her wearing high-waisted jeans in 2009 went viral.

This month, the singer also found her way back to her singing roots. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Simpson made a return to music, releasing a stripped back cover of “Particles” by the band Nothing But Thieves. The song’s theme covers struggling with addiction, something Simpson previously experienced firsthand before making the decision to become sober four years ago.

“The whole idea of music heals is a very real statement to me,” a note from Simpson read in the description. “This song healed a broken piece of me.”