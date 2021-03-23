Jessica Simpson was 'saddened beyond belief' when Nick Lachey moved on after divorce

Jessica Simpson is opening up even more in the new paperback version of her tell-all 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

The singer and fashion designer gets candid about her painful divorce from pop star Nick Lachey in the newest version of the memoir, which now features diary entries she wrote in the past.

In one handwritten journal entry, Simpson writes that she was "saddened beyond belief" when the former 98 Degrees singer took up with a new woman shortly after their split.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married from 2002 until 2006. Michael Caulfield / WireImage

"So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me," Simpson writes. "I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

Simpson, 40, and Lachey 47, tied the knot in 2002 after dating on and off for three years, and divorced in 2006. The former boy bander began dating his current wife, TV personality Vanessa Lachey, 40, less than a year later. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and share three children: son Camden, 8, daughter Brooklyn, 6, and son Phoenix, 4.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson in 2016. Amy Graves / WireImage

Simpson began dating her current husband, former NFL star Eric Johnson, in 2010. The couple walked down the aisle in 2014 and share three children, daughter Maxwell, 8, son Ace, 7, and daughter Birdie, 2.

The book's new diary entries also find Simpson processing the body-shaming she suffered after photos of her wearing high-waisted jeans went viral in 2009. Simpson devoted an entire chapter of the original version of the memoir to the ordeal, calling it "Death By Mom Jeans."

The new paperback also features a new introduction in which Simpson writes more about the sexual abuse she experienced as a child. She first opened up about the abuse in the original version of her memoir, which was published in February 2020.

The singer, who has lived her life in the spotlight for more than 20 years, claimed that when she was 6 years old, the daughter of a family friend began abusing her during overnight visits. Simpson said the abuse and the shame she suffered put her on a path to addiction to alcohol and pills.

In the new paperback's introduction, the singer, who's been sober now for more than three years, details how she decided to tell her daughter Maxwell about the abuse after a fellow childhood sexual abuse survivor thanked her for her candor at a book signing.

"When she walked away, Maxwell asked, 'What was she talking about?'" Simpson recalls. "This was going to have to be the time for our talk. Parents have to seize these moments when you have your kids' attention."

