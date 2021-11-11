Jessica Simpson releases new music video, says song ‘healed a broken piece of me’

Jessica Simpson is sharing a new song with fans — and it's one that's helped her heal from the painful experiences in her past.

The 41-year-old singer and fashion designer recorded her own emotional rendition of "Particles" by British rockers Nothing But Thieves. Simpson's beautiful and spare version of the song, which details a struggle with addiction, comes less than two weeks after she celebrated four years of sobriety.

"The whole idea of music heals is a very real statement to me. This song healed a broken piece of me," Simpson wrote in a message on the song's official video page on YouTube.

In the video, Simpson sits in a candlelit room singing into a microphone, at times glancing into the camera. She soars on the song's high notes, while a gentle piano accompanies her.

Fans responded in the comments to say how moved they were by the song.

"This is extremely powerful! I’m so glad she’s singing again ... People forget there’s a human behind this voice. Her struggles, her addiction do not define her, they are just part of her book of life," one wrote.

"This brought tears to my eyes," wrote another. "Such a beautiful voice and person inside and out."

Earlier this month, Simpson opened up in a candid post on Instagram about her decision to quit drinking four years ago.

Simpson posted an "unrecognizable" photo of herself taken in 2017 that showed her sitting in a dark room. In her caption, the entertainer recalled knowing then that it was time for her to change her life.

"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she wrote.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," she added.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, who shares three children with husband Eric Johnson, said her abuse of alcohol was a symptom of her inability to love herself.

"The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do."

Simpson wrote about her struggle with addiction in her 2020 memoir "Open Book." In the book, she revealed for the first time that she began self-medicating with pills and alcohol to cope with the pain of being sexually abused as a young child.

"With this book, I want the freedom to say, 'Well, there are no more secrets,'" she told People in January 2020. "Honesty is hard. But it’s the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful."