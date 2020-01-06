Jennifer Lopez channels 1 of her iconic movie roles with Golden Globes look

We love a subtle callback!

Jennifer Lopez sported a glamorous braided updo at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and it reminded many fans of a hairstyle she rocked in her 2002 rom-com, “Maid In Manhattan.”

The superstar paired the braided updo with a stunning green and silver necklace. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Just like in the film, she paired her updo with a stunning strapless dress and a sparkling necklace and earrings.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

See the similarity? Everett Collection/ AP

In the movie, her character, Marisa Ventura, sported the elegant hairstyle when she attended a swanky fundraiser with her love interest, Chris Marshall, played by Ralph Fiennes.

But in real life, of course, Lopez attended the Golden Globes with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who shared a sweet selfie with his love on the red carpet.

“Head of @jlo security, reporting for red carpet duty!” he joked on Instagram.

The one big difference between her two hairstyles is the color — she had deep brown locks in the movie, whereas her Golden Globes look featured more honey-colored highlights.

This look is clearly timeless! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed how he created her braided style.

First, he smoothed her hair and swept it into a ponytail, he explained in his Instagram story. Then, he made two braids and wrapped them around a bun in the center, using large pins to hold them in place. He finished with shine spray to give her hair a glossy look.

J.Lo exuded confidence on the Golden Globes red carpet. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

J.Lo is on a roll when it comes to stylish throwbacks to the early ‘00s. The superstar surprised everyone in September when she strutted down the runway during Milan Fashion Week in an updated version of the stunning Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys.

Nearly 20 years later, J.Lo can still rocks that green dress like none other! ImageDirect, Reuters

Lopez hasn’t revealed whether the throwback to her “Maid In Manhattan” hairstyle was intentional. But either way, the look is clearly timeless!