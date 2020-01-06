It's known as the most fun awards show in Hollywood, and stars certainly had some fun on the red carpet Sunday night! From some major statement sleeves to highlighter-bright colors and even feathers, here are the top trends of the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.
Statement sleeves
The bigger, the better! That was the philosophy when it came to sleeves on the red carpet. From fluffy pastel sleeves to pleated yellow wings to blue balloon sleeves, there's no limit to the creativity and options available.
Off-the-shoulder
There's no better way to show some skin while keeping it classy quite like an off-the-shoulder neckline. It's the perfect way to frame a beautiful face and show off some special accessories, whether it's an encrusted choker (like Greta Gerwig), braided headband (like Beanie Feldstein) or stunning earrings (like TODAY's Natalie Morales).
Highlighter hues
There's a time and a place for neutrals and nudes, but not on the 2020 red carpet! Charlize Theron's lime green dress stood out (for good reason!) and bright and peppy pinks were a definite favorite.
Blunt cuts
These bobs are razor sharp! There wasn't a hair out of place for these red carpet veterans and their trendy, perfectly cut hairstyles.
Tiers of tulle
There's a new trend for the romantic among us and it has everything to do with soft, feminine tulle. These stars favored a tiered, layered look that were fit for a princess.
Flower power
Florals for everyone! Whether big and bold like Taylor Swift or delicate and intricate like Anna Paquin, there's no wrong way to wear flowers. "Booksmart" and "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever had a particularly playful version that looked straight out of a coloring book.
Deep, deep V-neck
These stars really went there! And when we say "there," we mean close to bellybutton level. Whether a dress or a pantsuit, there was likely some double-sided tape involved. (Honorable mention: Kerry Washington.)
Bows and knots
The holiday season may be over, but these stars aren't putting away the wrapping paper inspiration just yet and are using bows and knots all over the place. Jennifer Lopez went for a particularly festive gold, green and white ballgown that would make any present jealous.
Feathers forever
Sequins are great and all, but have you worn feathers? These stars know that when it comes to striking red carpet looks, unexpected textures are the name of the game.