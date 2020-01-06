Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 6, 2020

The first major award show of 2020 is in the books!

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, aired live from coast to coast on NBC. The night's honorees included Tom Hanks, who received the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres, who accepted the Carol Burnett Award.

Here's a complete list of the winners. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

**"1917"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Marriage Story"

"The Two Popes"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Dolemite is My Name"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

**"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

**Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

**Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

**Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is My Name"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"

**Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

**Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

**Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

**Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

**Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts," from "Cats"

**"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"

"Into the Unknown," from "Frozen II"

"Spirit," from "The Lion King"

"Stand Up," from "Harriet"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

**Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"The Lion King"

**"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"The Farewell"

"Les Miserables"

"Pain and Glory"

**"Parasite"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Best Television Series, Drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

**"Succession"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

**"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

**Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

**Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

**Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

**Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

**Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

**Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Catch-22"

**"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

**Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

**Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Cecil B. deMille Award

Tom Hanks

Carol Burnett Award