The 2020 Golden Globes red carpet was filled with plenty of glamour — and romance.

Hollywood's most beloved couples showed up hand in hand to Sunday's ceremony, which is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and honors the best in film and television.

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her role as Celeste in "Big Little Lies," and her hubby, Keith Urban, were all smiles as they made their way into the Beverly Hilton.

Greta Gerwig, whose film “Little Women” is nominated for two awards, attended with her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach, whose movie “Marriage Story” was nominated for six awards.

Reese Witherspoon, nominated for her role as news anchor Bradley Jackson on "The Morning Show," dazzled in white next to her husband, Jim Toth.

Tom Hanks, nominated for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and also the recipient of the evening's Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the film industry, showed up with his steady date for the past 30-plus years, wife Rita Wilson.

Elton John looked dapper in a classic black tux next to husband David Furnish in a striking embroidered jacket. John's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" is nominated for best original song.

Jennifer Lopez, nominated for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers," looked happy with her fiancé, former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

Ellen DeGeneres, the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for her contributions to television, shared laughs on the carpet with wife Portia de Rossi.

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, in a velvet tux, held hands with his wife, Lisa Bonet. Momoa is one of the ceremony's presenters along with Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz (with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz).

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, looked gorgeous together in matching black ensembles. The couple's sons, Dylan and Paris, are this year's Golden Globe ambassadors.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were glamorous on the carpet. Both stars were on hand to present awards.

Scarlet Johansson, nominated for "Marriage Story," posed on the red carpet with her fiancé, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost.

Michelle Williams, nominated for "Fosse/Verdon" and her beau, "Hamilton" director Tommy Kail, surprised fans last week when news broke that they were engaged and expecting their first child together.

Presenter Lauren Graham made a rare appearance with beau and former "Parenthood" co-star Peter Krause.

Bill Hader, nominated for an acting award for his work on "Barry," and actress Rachel Bilson made their debut as a couple on the red carpet.