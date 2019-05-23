Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 3:10 PM UTC / Updated May 23, 2019, 3:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

You know that full-length back tattoo that Halle Berry has? Yeah? Turns out, it’s not real.

During a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the Oscar winner admitted the ink is only temporary.

Back in March, the actress, 52, posted a shirtless photo of herself on Instagram featuring a vine tattoo that goes all the way from the back of her neck down to her waist. A lot of people speculated it was permanent.

“Who says I’m not a mermaid,” she captioned the post.

Corden sought clarity and asked the "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" star if the tattoo was indeed legit. Berry then set the record straight.

“I am starting a new movie in a few months, so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character and I’m discovering how long will they last, how much wear will I get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost,” she said.

Berry also said this won’t be the last time we see her sporting fake ink as she revs up for the part.

“You’ll see me in the months ahead in many different tattoos that I’m trying out,” she said.

Berry appears to be full of surprises these days. In addition to finally coming clean about her body art, she also recently admitted that she turned down Sandra Bullock's role in "Speed."

"I was offered 'Speed' before Sandra Bullock," Berry told "Entertainment Tonight." "I stupidly said 'no.' But in my defense, when I read the script the bus didn't leave the parking lot. I was like 'no, no, no, no.'"

"Then I see the movie and I'm like, 'Arrrrghh,'" she said.