By Julie Pennell

Ever wanted to vacation like the stars? You can in this insanely gorgeous beach house located in Tybee Island, Georgia.

The private compound on almost three acres of beachfront land currently belongs to Sandra Bullock, but the “Bird Box” star is selling it for $6.5 million.

The compound features two houses on the property: a main house and a guest house.Tybee Vacation Rentals

If the beautiful beach views don’t get you into vacation mode immediately, the other luxury features of the house are certain to inspire a little R & R.

You can enjoy the warm Southern sun while lounging by the sparkling swimming pool. There are also large screened porches that would be perfect for dining al fresco on a summer night.

Here's a fun way to cool down on a hot summer dayTybee Vacation Rentals

The compound consists of a main house and guest house. In the main area, you’ll find a large, two-story living room with crisp white walls and nautical accents.

Gather around with friends and family in this large living room.Tybee Vacation Rentals

There’s also a gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink.

Quite a pretty backdrop from the kitchen window!Tybee Vacation Rentals

The bedrooms look like a lovely place to catch an afternoon nap. We bet if you opened the windows, there would be a calming ocean soundtrack playing outside, along with a gentle breeze.

The property has seven bedrooms.Tybee Vacation Rentals

Of course you could also relax in a sun-drenched soaking tub or outside on a dreamy hammock.

There are five full bathrooms available.Tybee Vacation Rentals
Would you ever want to leave this place?Tybee Vacation Rentals

If you want a little more activity, the home also has a game room, basketball court and at-home gym.

Table tennis, anyone?Tybee Vacation Rentals

There’s also private access to the beach right from your property.

This looks pretty magical...Tybee Vacation Rentals

The house is a 20-minute drive to downtown Savannah, Georgia, so you could also enjoy some city adventures, too.

But maybe the best part about the whole sale is that the house comes fully furnished — less time shopping for furniture means more time for the beach!

See more pictures of the home at the listing from Ruthie Lynah and Rachel Umbreit at Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty.

Julie Pennell