May 1, 2019, 6:29 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

When "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" hits theaters this month, Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves will share the screen together for the very first time.

But the two Hollywood stars almost made a movie together 25 years ago.

Berry revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she was offered Sandra Bullock's role in the 1994 blockbuster "Speed" — and "stupidly" turned it down.

No need for "Speed": Halle Berry explains why she rejected the role that made Sandra Bullock famous. Getty Images

"I don't know if you know this, but I was offered 'Speed' before Sandra Bullock," Berry shared during a joint interview with Reeves. "I stupidly said no. But in my defense, when I read the script the bus didn't leave the parking lot. I was like no, no, no, no."

The 52-year-old Oscar winner figured "Speed" would be a flop.

"Then I see the movie and I'm like, arrrrghh," she shared.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in 1994's '"Speed." Alamy Stock Photo

In Berry's defense, the script she saw didn't yet have Reeves' name attached to it.

"I was in it well before these fine people," she said, pointing to her co-star. "They were offering me the parking lot version."

Now that Berry's taken on the role of the buff, dog-loving assassin Sofia in the latest "John Wick" thriller, she's Reeves' leading lady at last.

To prepare for her part, she had to learn martial arts — and train with a few canine co-stars.

"I worked with these dogs a lot so they could get to know me and I could get to know them," the actress explained. "And I could command them on the day and wrangle them a little bit if things went crazy."

To hear Reeves tell it, Berry had no problem taking control of her dog pack.

When the 54-year-old actor arrived on set, he said, "the first thing the trainer says to me is, don't look at them. Don't look at them in the eye."

"Halle's like, 'Come on,'" he added, joking, "They're eating out of her hand. She was the boss!"

"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" hits theaters May 17.