March 5, 2019, 6:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Are back tattoos the next big thing?

Halle Berry just revealed a new tattoo on Instagram, and it’s seriously stunning.

“Who says I’m not a mermaid?” the actress wrote in the caption, as she showed off the tattoo of a vine climbing her entire spine.

She paired her gorgeous, new ink with a sequined skirt, posing in front of her stove as she apparently prepared to cook an egg.

Berry is the latest celebrity to debut a gorgeous back tattoo with a botanical theme. Lady Gaga also recently revealed a new, floral tattoo she had done in February, inspired by her movie "A Star Is Born."

“A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose,’” the singer wrote on Instagram. “My spinal cord is now a rose.”

This isn’t the first time Berry has sported a tattoo, although this may be her first permanent one.

She was spotted out and about with a neck tattoo last year.

Berry sported some temporary neck tattoos last year. Robert Kamau / GC Images

However, it turned out to be some temporary ink for her role in “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

In September, she showed off a metallic tattoo spelling out “love” on her arm, but that was, of course, only temporary.

If this tattoo is the real deal, chances are that fans will see it soon on the red carpet, as Berry often wears dresses that show off her back.

Permanent or not, Berry’s new tattoo is a work of art!