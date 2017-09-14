'Good job!' This man was so thrilled with his wife's Ambush Makeover

share tweet pin email

It's fashion week in New York City, so what better time to surprise two deserving women with a glamorous makeover? Our Ambush Makeover team picked two women from the plaza to get a runway-worthy transformation.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'I love it!' See husband react to his wife's glamorous Ambush Makeover Play Video - 6:00 'I love it!' See husband react to his wife's glamorous Ambush Makeover Play Video - 6:00

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin primped and pampered the lucky ladies all morning and set them up with a hot new style to hit the streets.

Martha Bengen

TODAY Martha Bengen before her Ambush Makeover

Martha Bengen, 63, came to the plaza with three of her friends in the hopes of getting a makeover before a big night out. Bengen is attending a fundraiser to meet the governor on Thursday night, so she was hoping for a completely new look for the glamorous night.

"It'd be nice to have something other than grey hair for a few days," the Bellingham, Washington, resident told TODAY.

The Ambush team delivered on Bengen's wishes! "You're gonna freak out," Hoda told Bengen's friends before the big reveal, and they definitely did freak out!

TODAY Bengen was rocking her brand-new look!

Licari transformed her grey hair into an ashy blond to complement her gorgeous skin tone. The Ambush team made her short hair even shorter for a feminine, cropped 'do.

Martin chose a sexy little black dress for Bengen's fancy night out on the town. The midi-length cocktail dress is the perfect style for a fundraiser or for date night.

Here's how to get Bengen's look:

London Times Etta Midi, $98, Maggy London

Maggy London

Laura Radtke

TODAY Laura Radtke before her Ambush Makeover

Wisconsin native Laura Radtke recently turned 50 and was inspired to change up her style! Hair and makeup had never been a priority before, so she was ready for a brand-new look and excited to show it off for her husband, Tom.

Her husband's been cutting her hair for 23 years, but he was willing to let the Ambush team take over for the day. They didn't let Tom down — just look at that reaction!

TODAY "Good job!"

The Ambush team cut Radtke's hair into a blunt shoulder-length bob that she can also wear in waves for a soft, romantic look. Licari added subtle highlights to give her hair even more dimension.

TODAY Radtke was all smiles after her gorgeous makeover!

Martin complemented the chic look with a flirty floral dress. The cobalt stunner is perfect for fall and the perforated detailing at the bust adds an edgy detail to the feminine look.

Here's how you can get a similar look. Congratulations to both women on their gorgeous new makeovers!

Tadashi Shoji Rose Print Sheath Dress, $368, Nordstrom